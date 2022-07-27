Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

