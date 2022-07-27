Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Down 0.5 %

Celanese stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.85. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.



