Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barclays by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 15.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

