Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.44 ($21.38).

LON CPG traded up GBX 22.05 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,928.55 ($23.24). The company had a trading volume of 5,959,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,379. The company has a market capitalization of £34.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4,703.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,754.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,710.20. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950.10 ($23.50).

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). In other news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). Also, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

