BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF remained flat at $45.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWAGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

See Also

