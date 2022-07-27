Beacon Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $277,865.86 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003954 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00147849 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008728 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
