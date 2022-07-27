Beacon Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $277,865.86 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00147849 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

