Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.76 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $15.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,721.55 or 1.00006549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

