Benchmark Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Insider Activity

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

