Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 833 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

