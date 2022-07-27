Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 815,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

DAL stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

