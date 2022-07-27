Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.