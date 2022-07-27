Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $249,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.