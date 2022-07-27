Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

