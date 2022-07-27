Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

