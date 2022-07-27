Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.68.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.