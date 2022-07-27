Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,436 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

