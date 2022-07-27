Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

