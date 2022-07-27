Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 9,212 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

