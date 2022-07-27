Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.