Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 16,750 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.53% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKTS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

