Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 6,911 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $15,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

