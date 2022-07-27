Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA opened at $317.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.