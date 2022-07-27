Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

