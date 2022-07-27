Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.