Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 78,263 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22,883.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 116,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,272.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.