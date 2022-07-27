Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 10,059 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

