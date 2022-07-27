Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 679 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after buying an additional 302,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average of $226.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

