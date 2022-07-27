BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,633 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,857 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

