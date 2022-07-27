BiFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,962.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. BiFi has a market cap of $2.67 million and $222,962.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00098807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

