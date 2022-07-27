Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $700.06 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $321.42 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.