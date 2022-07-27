Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $700.06 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $321.42 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Separately, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.