Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 12,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.