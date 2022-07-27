Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bird Construction Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDT. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

