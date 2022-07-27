Biswap (BSW) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Biswap (BSW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Biswap has a total market cap of $91.53 million and $15.39 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032078 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Biswap Coin Trading
