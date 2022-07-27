bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.1% This Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $2.11 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

