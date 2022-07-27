Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $494,179.52 and $5,022.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

