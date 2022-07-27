BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $301,139.24

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $301,139.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00709780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 349,758,746 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

