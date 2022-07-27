Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.