Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) & SAP (NYSE:SAP) Financial Survey

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.78 $207.90 million $3.33 19.25 SAP $32.94 billion N/A $6.22 billion $3.83 23.57

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Black Knight. Black Knight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Knight and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 34.27% 14.60% 5.56% SAP 13.62% 10.02% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Knight and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 4 1 0 2.20 SAP 0 10 5 0 2.33

Black Knight presently has a consensus target price of $79.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. SAP has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than SAP.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats Black Knight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to extend and customize SAP applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enable companies to extend their ecosystem, react to supply chain disruptions, discover new trading partners, and find new opportunities. In addition, it offers business process intelligence solutions aim to help customers analyze their operations, understand their process bottlenecks, and improve their business process landscape; Experience solutions; SAP's industry cloud provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and SAP's ecosystem build, sell, service, and run SAP solutions and technology, as well as sustainable business solutions, services, and partnerships solutions. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.