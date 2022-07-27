Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 19th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.