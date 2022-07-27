BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 2.4% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $126,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,319 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,268,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after purchasing an additional 536,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 572,376 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,852. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.