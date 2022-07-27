BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 10,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

