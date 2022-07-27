BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. 5,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,841. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

