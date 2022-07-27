BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2,924.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,462. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

