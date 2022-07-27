BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,657,000 after purchasing an additional 882,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.