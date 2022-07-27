BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,938 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000.

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMIN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

