BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,840 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,411. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.