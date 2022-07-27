BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.82. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.76 and a 200 day moving average of $697.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.