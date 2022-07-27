BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.