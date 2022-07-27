BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

THRG stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.46. The company has a market capitalization of £630.49 million and a P/E ratio of 257.81. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 523 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046 ($12.60).

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,881.93).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

