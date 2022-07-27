Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.18

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $2,671.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,901,522 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.